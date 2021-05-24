Home

News

Clean up begins in parts of Ba Town

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
January 17, 2022 10:25 am
Flood waters have receded in parts of Ba Town after heavy downpour from last night into this morning caused flooding.

Ba Town Council Chief Executive Priya Singh says they started to receive reports of flooding in the area around 6.30am.

Singh says by this time, the majority of shop owners were already in town securing their items.

The market was also opened to allow vendors to move their crops to a safe place.

Singh adds that clean-up is underway for areas that were inundated with water.

