Clean-up aimed to reduce flooding risk

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu

A week-long national clean-up campaign will begin tomorrow at six sites around the Central Division.

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu says this is aimed at reducing the incidences of flooding that stem from poor waste disposal by communities and also educating the public on their civic and environmental responsibility.

He says the six clean-up sites are Navua Town, Nadonumai in Lami, Wailea Settlement in Vatuwaqa, Waidamudamu in Nakasi, Naduru Road in Nausori, and Korovou Town.

Article continues after advertisement

“We must work collectively together to ensure these numbers do not rise. While we continue to advocate the importance of early preparedness, as responsible citizens, we must also start taking the necessary action to safeguard our families, livestock, and properties from such events.”

Seruiratu says the clean-up campaign will begin tomorrow and end on Friday.

National Disaster Management Office Director, Vasiti Soko says NDMO officers will join hands with members of civil society organizations and civil servants in conducting the clean-up campaign at the six communities.

The campaign will involve the clearing of drains, disposing of waste, and trimming of tree branches that can pose a threat during a natural disaster.