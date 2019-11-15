Clean and safe water for villagers after 91 years

50 villagers of Natolevu Settlement near Nadarivatu now have access to clean and safe drinking water for the first time in 91 years.

This was made possible through a $50,000 donation by the Fiji Water Foundation in collaboration with Rotary Pacific Water for Life Foundation to install a new borehole.

A new 10,000-litre storage tank powered by a solar pump will also bring clean and safe water for the villagers.

Fiji Water Director External Relations, Geoffrey Smith says this will allow villagers to easily access water instead of walking 150 meters to the nearby river.

The villagers relocated to their current site in 1928 from their original village at Rabulu, along the Kings Road.

