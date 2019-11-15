Clean and safe drinking water for Nadhari settlement residents

More than 97 households in Nadhari Settlement, Ba will soon have access to clean and safe drinking water.

This is through the assistance from the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources Ground Water Development Project.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Ashneel Sudhakar said that Phase 1 and 2 works have been completed.

Phase 1 which is the hydro-geological assessment was undertaken through the Micro Project Program while the second phase of the project included a borehole which was drilled to benefit 97 households, comprising mainly sugar cane farmers within the area.

Minister Sudakhar confirmed that the second part of Phase 2 of reticulation works, will begin soon.

He has also urged villagers facing problems with access to clean and safe drinking water to lodge their request for boreholes at their respective district office.

Nadhari Settlement is a cane belt area that had been selected based on the severity of water problems faced by the farmers.

Additionally, people of Navia settlement in Ba, Volivoli settlement, and Rarapatu settlement in Rakiraki, will also benefit from a Groundwater Development Project that will commence soon.