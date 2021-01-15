Classes deferred for Year 13 students

The Year 13 students will have an extra week to prepare for the new school term.

The Education Ministry has announced that Year 13 Students will begin classes from February 8th.

This as the provisional examination results will be released by January 31st and the extra week will give Year 13 students time to prepare themselves for the 2021 academic school year.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Anjeela Jokhan, says students opting for a recount and/or remark of the exam results can do this during the 30 days provisional period.

She says the 30 days will be counted from the date of provisional result release.

The Ministry once again urges students to make prior arrangements for their E-Transport Card before Tuesday to avoid any travel inconvenience.