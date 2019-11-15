Clarity on plastic bag ban

With the ban on single use plastic bags now in effect, Fijians are being advised to be mindful of what is allowed and what isn’t.

Under the ban, plastic bags of 50 microns or less used for carrying or transporting of goods is now prohibited.

The only exceptions are pre-packaged items off the shelf, garbage bags and bin liners and plastic bags for carrying bread.

Plastic bags with handles which are above 50 microns in thickness are not banned, but will carry a fifty cent tax – per bag.