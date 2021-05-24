Claims of police assault not true

The Fiji Police Force says a social media post claiming a 21-year-old man died after being assaulted by Police officers is an attempt to discredit the Force.

The man was remanded in custody on the 25th of last month as per the order by the Ba Magistrates Court.

He had been produced and charged for his alleged involvement in a burglary in Valele, Ba on the 22nd of May.

Police say the man while in remand fell ill and was escorted to the Ba Hospital on June 2nd where he was treated and brought back to police custody.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu clarifies the man’s death was not as a result of an alleged beating at the hands of police officers as claimed, but his death was due to an illness as confirmed by medical officials.

The man fell ill again on June 5th and was immediately rushed to the Ba Hospital and was later transferred to the Lautoka Hospital where he was placed on life support.

Tudravu says they were informed a few days later that the man passed away.

He adds an investigation surrounding the victim’s death has been opened, as is the process carried out when a person held in police custody passes away from a medical illness.

The Acting COMPOL says if anyone feels they have any information or evidence claiming otherwise they are urged to come forward.