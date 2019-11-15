Claims of alleged Police assault to be investigated

An investigation is underway following claims of alleged Police assault reported at the Nausori Police Station over the weekend.

The victim claims he was assaulted by Police officers following a confrontation in town.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has directed the Director of Internal Affairs to send a team from Headquarters to conduct the investigations.

Tudravu adds that if the allegations are proven to be true, those responsible will be charged and produced in court of law.