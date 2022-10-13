Claims forms filled by Parliament staff member: Prakash

Former FijiFirst MP, Vijendra Prakash told the court this afternoon that all of his subsistence allowance and travel claims forms were filled by a Parliament accounts section staff member.

Prakash says the forms were filled in his presence and he signed off on each occasion.

Prakash took the witness stand today and testified on the 20 parliamentary claims he had made.

When questioned by Anti-Corruption High Court Judge Justice Thushara Kumarage on why he did not fill the forms himself, Prakash says he needed assistance in filling the forms.

He stated that the FijiFirst staff member who is responsible for collecting the claim forms was usually busy, so he sought assistance from the Parliament staff member.

Prakash is charged with one count each of giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage.

It is alleged that he gave false information about his residence to the former Secretary-General of Parliament, while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The trial continues tomorrow at the Anti-Corruption High Court in Suva.