Civilians aided police to capture alleged hit-and-run driver

Police are yet to comment on an alleged hit and run incident that took place in Toorak in Suva last night.

A separate vehicle attempted to chase after the car involved in the alleged hit and run.

The driver and the passenger took a live video of the chase and were also heard trying to get the police.

After several attempts of trying to stop the vehicle, the driver was pulled off along Mead Road in Nabua with the assistance of the Police.

The driver making the chase allegedly witnessed the incident and could be heard telling police that the victim was badly injured.

Questions have been sent to Police regarding the incident.