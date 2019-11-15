Civil society praised for contribution to nation-building

Members of civil society organizations were appreciated for their contribution to nation-building and growth yesterday.

They were hosted for a cocktail at the British High Commissioner’s residence as a token of appreciation last night.

High Commissioner George Edgar says it’s been a privilege to witness multiple events organized over the past few weeks such as the investiture ceremony for Fijians being honored for their services to the nation.

He adds that women and youth groups, the sporting fraternity, equality groups, and environment activists among others play a critical role in society during these trying times.

“All of you represent sectors of interest that help to promote diverse, equal, creative, and supportive communities. And your role is even important at a time when across the world are facing the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Meanwhile, the High Commissioner confirms that few Fijians will be awarded the UK Chevening scholarship from 2021 to 2022.