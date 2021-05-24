Civil service salary under review, pay rise for 312 teachers

The government is conducting a thorough civil service salary review.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this is to determine appropriate competitive remuneration for positions that require scarce skills and personas that the government needs to retain.

The Minister says an allocation of $50,000 has been put aside to carry out the review exercise.

“We’ve seen these continuously, highly sorted out civil servants get posts by multinational and other regional agencies. There will be a review of the civil service salaries for retention and scarce skills. “

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that the government will also allocate $2.7 million to remunerate 312 teachers who have upskilled their qualifications.