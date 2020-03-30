Home

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
March 31, 2020 6:38 pm

The Minister For Civil Service Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has given assurances that civil servants working from home does not mean government services to the public will be reduced in any way.

This follows the directive given by the Prime Minister for all non-essential civil servants to work from home.

In a press conference this afternoon, Sayed-Khaiyum says all permanent secretaries will be meeting tomorrow to discuss issues relating to the directive and finer details on how it will be implemented.

The Minister has also revealed a set of guidelines which will be rolled out from tomorrow which civil servants who are working remotely from home will have to adhere to.

 “To ensure that within the Civil Service itself that we reduce if we can – as much as possible all face to face events and also bring about that culture of social distancing or physical distancing as we are calling it.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says our definition of essential services is more wider in this particular instance.

He says people can still come to the Births, Deaths and Marriages Office, people can still apply for their fishing licenses if it is expiring within this period and people can still go to the town and country planning departments.

“Of course many ministries that people do work for, for example writing up policies, writing up documents, that does not necessarily mean that they have to sit in their office itself to do it. They can of course do it from home.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says there are many other instances where civil servants can work from home.

Fijian Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum holds a press conference at Suvavou House, Suva.

Posted by Fijian Government on Monday, March 30, 2020

 

 

