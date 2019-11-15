Civil Servants to enhance diplomacy skills

Thirty senior civil servants from various government ministries are attending a three-day workshop on “Diplomacy and Practice” currently underway in Suva.

The programme is a platform to build on expertise as Fijian diplomats and allow representatives to better represent Fiji’s interest on the regional and international front.

Officiating at the event, Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Susan Kiran reminded the participants that diplomacy is a complex, intricate and often challenging practice of fostering relationships around the world in order to resolve issues and advance Fiji’s interests.

Some of the topics of discussion at the 3-day workshop will include, determinants of foreign policy, building bilateral relations and the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations and Consular Relations.