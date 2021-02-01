Civil servants running pyramid schemes will face charges

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has warned that they will investigate and charge civil servants and individuals participating in pyramid schemes.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they have received reports of teachers, nurses and even judiciary staff running these schemes.

Abraham says they are investigating a number of complaints, including a report of a nurse at the CWM Hospital in Suva.

“I think the Civil Service acts and code of conduct is quite clear. You are not to involve yourself in illegal activities. If we identify is somebody who is within the Civil Service, we will ensure not only investigate the matter and charge the person concerned but will also notify the particular organization to say this particular person is involving themselves in illegal activity. I believe all employers in Fiji have the right to know if somebody is involved in illegal activity and working for them.”

The FCCC is aware of more than 500 pyramid schemes in operation and more than 30,000 Fijians are involved.

Abraham stresses that pyramid schemes regardless of any other label or name, are illegal and fraudulent.

“When it comes to investigation, we will investigate and charge everybody and it wouldn’t matter whether you are a civil servant or not.”

The Commission has written to Acting Minister for Civil Service Faiyaz Koya regarding the matter and they are awaiting a government statement on the matter.

Abraham adds that victims only realize that they’ve been scammed when they lose money.