Civil servants prompted to assist the public

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu. [File Photo]

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu says government assistance is not reaching Fijians in the rural areas because civil servants are sitting on the forms.

Seruiratu was speaking at Bulu Settlement in Nasasa, Nadogo, Macuata during a talanoa session with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

He made the comments after numerous requests for water tank assistance was made to the Prime Minister from the people of Nadogo.

Seruiratu says the government is giving out water tanks to those who need them for free and they are also building the concrete base for the tanks.

He adds, that the assistance is available to the general public and forms are available for those interested.

Seruiratu has told the civil servants serving in the district to bring the forms to the people instead of asking them to get it from the main provincial office.

The Minister adds that government assistance is not flowing directly to the people who need it because of the failure of civil servants.