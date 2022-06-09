Civil servants operating illegal taxi: Lal

[File Photo]

The Fiji Taxi Association is claiming that current and former civil servants are among those operating illegal taxis in the country.

General Secretary, Ashwin Lal says that some civil servants and even police officers are purchasing cars under a family member’s name and operating it as illegal taxis either directly or by proxy.

He also claims that most illegal operators are taking advantage of the open ranking system by servicing areas that are left vacant by taxis that are flocking to the urban centers.

“We are requesting this to be investigated because we have seen these private vehicles are from the legal authorities. Some civil servant vehicles, even police officer vehicles, are running. We are requesting this because we have seen even school teacher vehicles.”

FBC News has sent questions to the Land Transport Authority but have not received any response yet.