Civil servants lead clean-up in the North

Civil Servants in the Northern Division today took part in an island-wide clean-up campaign.

According to the Commissioner Northern’s office, the goal of the clean-up is to create awareness on the reduction and eradication of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue Fever and Diarrhea throughout Macuata, Bua and Cakaudrove.

The clean-up were carried out in the main centers across Vanua Levu, with civil servants picking up rubbish and destroying mosquito breeding sites.

Meanwhile, through the National Disaster Management Office and the Ministry of Health house-to-house inspection and larval surveillance are also being conducted.

This is in addition to the spraying of hot spot areas.























