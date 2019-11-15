Home

News

Civil Servants advised to report to work

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 20, 2020 6:23 am

All civil servants are being advised to report to work.

The Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama announced heightened containment measures in the confined Lautoka area.

The Lautoka confined area spans from King’s Road at Nacilau Junction past Matawalu Village, to the feeder road at Vakabuli junction, to the Queen’s Road and Natalau junction.

The Ministry of Civil Service is advising that civil servants who live and work in Lautoka are to report to their normal place of work.

It says civil servants who live outside Lautoka, but work within the confined area, are to report to the nearest government office of their ministry.

However, if there is no such ministry office, it says civil servants should report to any other government office outside the Lautoka confined area.

For instance, a civil servant residing in Ba or Nadi and working in the Lautoka confined area, must report to the nearest government office in Ba or Nadi.

People who live in Lautoka and work outside the area should report to their nearest government office of their ministry within the Lautoka confined area.

If there is no such ministry office, they should report to any other government office within the Lautoka confined area.

For instance, a civil servant living in Lautoka and working in Ba or Nadi must report to the nearest government office of their ministry within the Lautoka confined area.

Civil servants who live outside the Lautoka confined area, but commute through Lautoka to get to work, should also report to the nearest government office of their ministry outside of the confined area.

If there is no such ministry office, they should report to any other government office outside the Lautoka confined area.

For instance, if you live in Nadi and travel to Ba through the Lautoka for work, then you should report to the nearest government office of your ministry in Nadi.

