Circular system ensures resource sustainability: Thompson

Marine ecosystem. [File Photo]

Fiji will continue to face extinction of its natural resources, if people continue to misuse our planetary resources.

UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for the Ocean, Ambassador Peter Thomson made this comment while sharing his reflections on the International Year of the Ocean and the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

Thomson says a circular system ensures resource sustainability.

“So, as I have mentioned before – the 70% extinctions in our working lifetime … it’s going to continue if we still have that mentality of the pursuit of finite planetary resources in a linear way. We’ve got to go circular.”

Thomson says the circular system includes natural reserve and safe haven projects to support healthy populations of threatened species.

He says this is such as the 30% Marine Protected Areas initiative.

Thomson says this also ensures a sustainable blue economy.