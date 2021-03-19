Cinema staff to be re-employed

Cinemas around Fiji are rehiring their staff as they are seeing an increase in the number of people going to watch some big releases.

Damodar Cinemas Spokesperson, Riddhi Damodar, says with the release of blockbuster movies such as Godzilla VS Kong, people are turning up in numbers.

She says to meet this demand they are re-employing their staff as they plan to release more blockbusters in the future.

Article continues after advertisement

“When times became very challenging, unfortunately, we had to let people go but we are actually looking forward to hiring them back. We are planning for this particular year. As we said, as we said, we are expecting some big release and we have another big which are coming this year in 2021, which means we will require more manpower.”

Riddhi says it was unfortunate that people were laid off and they are looking forward to employing more people and support Fijian families.