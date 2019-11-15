Cikobia water woes to be addressed

Water scarcity has plagued the island of Cikobia for decades and although several water projects have been implemented on the island, the upkeep and maintenance of these projects also present challenges.

Almost two years ago, a request was put to government through the Minister for Fisheries for help with the defective pumps and broken pipes that made it impossible to supply water directly to homes.

Cikobia District Representative Waqa Camaicolo says the water problems have been going on for too long.

“We have two water sources. At one water source, we needed a new water pump and the other one, the pipes need replacing. They have been damaged for quite some time now, and it’s affected the flow of water to our homes.”

Last week, a team from the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Water Authority of Fiji headed for the island, with the supplies on hand to replace the defective pump and the broken pipes.

“After the completion of their works, water is now flowing freely on our taps and the school and nursing station has also received normal water supply so, we are really grateful to government for the assistance rendered to us.”

There are four villages in Cikobia, with a little over 100 villagers currently living on the island.