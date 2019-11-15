Cikobia villagers get clean water

The completion of the Cikobia Water Pump Project in Vanua Levu will benefit about 100 Fijians in 26 households from four villages.

These are Vatulele, Nautovatu, Nalele and Vuninuku including Cikobia District School.

The initiative is part of the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development’s Self-Help Programme in the 2019/2020 financial year at a cost of more than $10,000.

The project involved the upgrade of the water pump for Nautovatu and Vatulele and the upgrade of piping system for Nalele and Vuninuku.

The project also included the hiring of officials from the Water Authority of Fiji to carry out some technical works.

Prior to the commencement of the project at Vatulele and Nautovatu, villagers were sourcing water from an old water pump however when it was damaged, villagers had to fetch all drinking, cooking and water for bathing through rainwater harvesting.

The completion of this project is part of Government’s work towards achieving its Sustainable Development Goal 6 by ensuring that Fijians have access to clean water and sanitation.

It also targets Fiji’s 5 Year and 20 Year National Development Plan.