Cigarette butts most littered plastic waste on Earth

[Source: Facebook/ Fijian Government]

The use and manufacture of tobacco leaves behind a large environmental footprint, and every Fijian has a role to play in addressing the issue.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says cigarette butts are the most littered plastic waste on Earth, with 4.5 trillion butts thrown annually into the environment.

“As a nation, with a solid commitment to our environment, we must further invest in tobacco control to protect our forests, land and water ecosystems. I urge all Fijians to claim their right to health and healthy living, and to protect our environment. “

During the World No Tobacco Day celebrations in Suva yesterday, Ratu Katonivere said Fijians who smoke must take progressive steps to quit the habit for their own health, the health of their loved ones as well as the environment.