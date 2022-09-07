CID officers learn about online safety

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

The officers from the Criminal Investigations Department have enhanced their understanding of the services offered by Facebook in aiding law enforcement agencies.

This as the Facebook Manager Trust and Safety, Law Enforcement Outreach Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific Islands Kate Seiffert met with the officers yesterday.

They pondered upon issues such as terrorism, fraud and scams, international crime, cyberbullying, human trafficking, child abuse, exploitation, and many more illegal behaviors.

Seiffert also emphasized on ways law enforcement agencies can prevent users from abusing one another on social media platforms.