CID investigating abduction claim

[Photo Credit: Sereima Pal]

The Commissioner of Police has directed the Criminal Investigations Department to investigate the alleged abduction claims by residents of Kalekana in Lami.

A post circulating on various social media platforms showed photos of snacks found in the towed vehicle.

Residents are alleging that the car was used to carry out the alleged kidnapping of children.

Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho stated initial information gathered noted that the owner of the vehicle who is now admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva was looking for a friend who resides in Kalekana.

He says the police are urging members of the public not to take the law into their own hands as it could result in the loss of innocent lives.

“It is not what as to what it is perceived at the moment, most of the people that go missing return home. Most of them go to relatives and in some cases, it’s the issue of romance where they’ve gone off and are found and they come back in time.”

Qiliho has reiterated criminal cases should be reported to the police and they should be allowed to conduct their investigation as any attempts or interference could jeopardize investigations.

He adds that excessive force and damage to property could result in intervening parties being investigated if a report is lodged against them.