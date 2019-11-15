CID finalizes investigation against former FHL executive

The Criminal Investigation Department is finalizing the two investigations against the former Fijian Holdings Limited chief executive.

Police say following the initial report, another victim came forward with similar allegations of sexual harassment against Nouzab Fareed.

Investigators have sought advice from the Office of the DPP and are now finalizing the necessary requirements.

Both files will be sent back to the DPP for sanctioning.

Fareed who worked for FHL for 15 years, resigned from his position last week.