CID conduct internal investigation after man dies in custody

The Criminal Investigation Department officers have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the conduct of Police Officers.

This comes as an internal investigation headed by the CID is underway following the death of a man whilst in Police custody on Monday night.

Police say the victim was brought in earlier the same day heavily intoxicated after he allegedly assaulted a 27-year-old mechanic along Moala Street in Samabula.

It adds that an internal affairs inquiry is running concurrently to also look into the conduct of Police officers.

Police say officers could not obtain the victim’s particulars as he was heavily intoxicated and was kept in custody.

Later at night, officers found him motionless and he was rushed to the CWM Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A post mortem will be conducted soon as an investigation continues.