CIC remains well positioned despite pandemic

Despite COVID-19, the Construction Industry Council remains well positioned to increase its contribution to the economy.

This is particularly towards the Construction Industry.

During an executive meeting, CIC Chair Gordon Jenkins says while 2021 promises to be a challenging year – they have reviewed the way forward.

Discussions included the possibility of launching the Conference and Trade Show later in the year and organizing seminars targeted at industry concerns.

The Council is also exploring ways to introduce a virtual library into its website.

Jenkins says this year a major effort to increase membership is also underway.

The next meeting is scheduled for August 3rd.