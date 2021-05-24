CIC optimistic that construction will pick up soon

The Construction Industry Council is optimistic about the prospects of development activities once our international border opens next Wednesday.

The industry is among the various sectors that have had little to no activity in the past two years, crippled by the ramifications of the pandemic.

Council President, Gordon Jenkins, has labeled the past two years as a spin-one’s-wheel situation.

“I do believe that by the end of the year it will be a little clearer as to what’s going to happen. This is as far as construction is concerned. I know the hospitality and a few other industries have also had a very slow past couple of years and a very quiet time and we’re looking forward to something being more progressive than it is at the moment.”

Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate says construction activity has slowly picked up following the easing of domestic restrictions and lifting of containment borders.

“People might put off construction until they know they can get the return from the construction that they do. We are glad to see that with the hospitality industry going up, the construction industry is also going up and employment is coming back on and it’s something that augurs well for the country.”

There is renewed hope that the opening of our border will impact positively not only on the tourism industry but on other sectors as well.

Construction Industry in particular is ready to work on development projects.