CIC elects executive committee members

Construction Industry Council’s President Gordon Jenkins will continue to serve in his position for another term.

This after the Council held its Annual General Meeting last night where his position was unopposed.

Chandra Bala also returned as Treasurer while John Orton was elected as the Council’s Vice President.

Article continues after advertisement

Alvin Singh of Dezyn Works Limited is now the Secretary of CIC.

Meanwhile, members also voted in favour of getting one member from each of the six associations to join the executive committee.

Jenkins says members continue to struggle with little to no work available.

He adds most workers have been sent home as a result.

He says despite the economic slowdown, members remain optimistic and are doing what they can to get business back on track.