News

CIC Conference to cover new areas

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 5, 2022 11:20 am
[File Photo]

The Construction Industry Council says this year’s conference will be significant for all its members.

President, Gordon Jenkins says the construction industry suffered a set-up over the past two years due to the pandemic and they are now slowly recovering.

Jenkins says this shows how resilient their industry is and despite the setbacks.

Article continues after advertisement

The CIC conference will be held from September 8th to the 10th at the Warwick Fiji Resort.

Jenkins says there are a range of topics that can be selected and a number of speakers will make important contributions.

He highlights staffing, education, an updated building code, supply chain delays, and plans from a recently elected Government to share with delegates, are just some sampling of presentations being considered.

He adds there will also be a trade show, with a greater emphasis on new materials and new techniques that reflect the growing importance of the environment.

Over 350 delegates are expected to participate in the annual conference, which will be held after a lapse of two years.

