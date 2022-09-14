CIC conference a success: Jenkins

President, Gordon Jenkins.

The Construction Industry Council’s conference over the weekend was significant for all its members.

President, Gordon Jenkins says the construction industry suffered a set-up over the past two years due to the pandemic and they are now slowly recovering.

Jenkins says this shows the resilience of the industry, despite the setbacks.

He adds that a wide range of topics was discussed and a number of speakers made important contributions.

“We had a representative from the Reserve Bank and he spoke in much detail about the economy. I think possibly it’s going to further progress, it’s not stagnant and it’s moving. I talked about the status of the industry which is improving.”

The CIC conference was held from September 8th to the 10th at the Warwick Fiji Resort.

More than 300 delegates participated in the annual conference, which was held after a lapse of two years.