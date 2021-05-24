Churches to join forces during crisis

Several church organizations and denominations in Fiji are implementing a program to work together and conduct rehabilitation and recovery work for people during times of natural disasters and crisis.

Adventist Development and Relief Agency Country Director, Iliapi Tuwai says this initiative, called the Church Agency Network Disaster Operation, has been in the pipeline for a few months and involves partners such as the Seventh Day Adventist Church, the Catholic Church of Fiji and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

“Our church members are being trained and also empowered to have their plans ready, church ready and evacuation centers ready for any types of disaster that they will encounter, year in, year out. This is very important for our lives here in Fiji, that everyone has to be involved”.

The program is funded by international donors including the Australian Humanitarian Partners.