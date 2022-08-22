Churches respond well to Disaster Pilot project

[Photo: Supplied]

The Adventist Development Relief Agency Fiji launched its Church Disaster Ready Pilot Project to respond to disasters, including improving accessibility for the vulnerable.

Seeing the need to prepare its churches to respond well to disasters, the South Pacific Division of the Seventh Day Adventist Church funded the six-month project, focusing on building disaster resilience in churches and communities around the country.

This includes the training of community and church leaders as well as youth volunteers on community mobilization and adopting church emergency plans.

Article continues after advertisement

Church members were also equipped to be active and inclusive humanitarians to respond to the needs of all members of their community.

Under the pilot project, disability access or ramps were installed in five churches to enable easy access.