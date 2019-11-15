Home

News

Churches hope for a people centered budget

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 16, 2020 4:40 pm
General Secretary Reverend James Bhagwan. [File Photo]

The Pacific Conference of Churches says policies must put the interest of people at the centre.

General Secretary Reverend James Bhagwan says all government initiatives must focus on the wellbeing and justice of the people.

He says the people have the right to full and comprehensive consultation on the budget and how it will affect them.

This includes wage and representation of unions.

Bhagwan says the budget must address the rights of the people to water, health services and education.

