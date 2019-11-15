UN and Churches to address violence against women

UN Women and the Pacific Conference of Churches have partnered to address gender-based violence.

The project will include a regional mapping of faith-based responses to Violence against Women and Children, gender equality and child protection.

It will also develop and implement Safe Church Policies and Codes of Conduct in member churches.

PCC Moderator Deaconess Tamalesi Makutu says churches have confessed their negative contribution to the structural violence enacted upon women of all age and social status in the Pacific.

She says patriarchal structures of leadership and decision-making, biblical interpretation and attitudes towards women are behind psychological, emotional, physical, sexual and economic violence that Pacific women have had to endure.

The Deaconess adds churches must continue to acknowledge the abuse of power and trust.