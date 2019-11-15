Church worried about members living in poverty

The Methodist Church of Fiji has raised concerns that a number of its congregation members are living below the poverty line.

Church President Reverend Dr. Epineri Vakadewavosa says the Church has over 300,000 members, and while many of them own resources, they’re not making use of it.

“The church is very rich in resources, natural resources, the land the seas with all its resources but how we manage it and how we can turn it to better living to a better life for our people that is what comes out in our presentation today, we are very concern with the poverty.”

The Church believes it has one of the biggest numbers when it comes to members living in poverty, and has is now teaching Ministers how to help followers make a living.

Rev Dr. Vakadewavosa says while they want to help members are still responsible for getting themselves out of poverty.

“Help them to be aware of the current poverty situation we are in and try and be the channel of change and to change their mindset.”

The training of church Ministers will conclude today.