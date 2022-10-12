Church will no longer remain silent: Rev Vunisuwai

The Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma is working towards analyzing reports received of a few ministers’ engaging in blasphemous activities.

Church President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai earlier stated that church leaders watching pornography and engaging in ungodly sexual acts is concerning.

He says this is not the time to remain silent on these issues, as social media and modern technology is taking a toll on Fijians, irrespective of their status in the church or society.

The President adds the church has developed a well-founded strategy, to deal with these issues, and ministers who will involve themselves in this social ill will be held accountable.

“We have a strong structure for it and the church from the top to the grassroots level, we have all our officers out there. And it is through that system we can curb the rising crimes, and just a matter of making people aware that we are deeply concerned about the rising violence and other issues.”

Reverend Vunisuwai stresses the church’s social welfare unit is collaborating with relevant stakeholders to address violence against women and harassment within the church.

He has also urged church leaders to speak out clearly about these issues, as he believes spreading the gospel and strong advocacy is one of the effective strategies to curb various social issues prevalent in the church in recent years.