News

Church to make a decision on anti-vaxxers

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 25, 2021 5:50 am

The Methodist Church says it will have to make a decision on the future of Divisional Superintendents and Ministers who don’t want to get vaccinated.

Speaking to FBC News, President Rev. Ili Vunisuwai says the major concern of the Church is the welfare of its members and the public at large.

Rev. Vunisuwai says this is why the church is stressing the need for every church member and Minister to get the jab now rather than later

“We have sent out a message to all to all the Ministers to get vaccinated we are standing by the government decision for gathering so we are obliged to take our stand on that so I urge the people to respond responsibly to the vaccination for the sake of our neighbor and for the sake of our people at large.”

The church is currently collecting reports from all church divisions around the country on the current status of its members’ vaccination update.

The Methodist Church is pleading with every eligible Fijian to get the jab to help Fiji bounce back to normalcy.

 

