Church to elect President in February 2021

The Methodist Church of Fiji will meet to elect its executives before the Annual Conference in August next year.

This was confirmed to FBC News by Assistant General Secretary Reverend Iliesa Naivalu.

Reverend Naivalu says the election was supposed to be done at the Church Annual Conference this year, but it has been postponed to next August due to the pandemic.

“There are businesses to be dealt with namely the appointment of the executives that is the president, the General Secretary and the Assistant General Secretary. This was done mainly because of the difficulties encountered by most of our members in Divisions due to the epidemic COVID-19 and some maritime divisions who were still recovering from the aftermath of Cyclone Harold early this year.”

Communications Executive Reverend Wilfred Regunamada says the standing committee only sits when the need arises.

“This 59 Divisions comes from all over the country and also represented in the 59 Division are the Indian Division, Rotuman Division, the Rabi Division and also the Wesleyan Division so they will be here in Feb to be part of that Standing committee in which an election process will take place.”

The President’s term came to an end this year, however, the pandemic forced the Church to postpone the Annual Conference to next year resulting in the current President serving for an extra six months.