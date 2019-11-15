Church struggles with Kadavu drug problem

The increasing use of drugs in Kadavu is a major challenge for Methodist church ministers who are posted to the island.

Church Communications Secretary, Reverend Wilfred Regunamada says this was highlighted during the recent weeklong training for maritime pastors.

He says they are working on ways to address the situation which would include more church visits to the island.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was an intensive training for the maritime divisions, it focuses on enhancing ministers’ work, their approaches, and methodology and also it was a great time to hear them present challenges that they face. Challenges are for example the Kadavu Division stated the challenges of drugs which is rising and continuing to be the current challenge that they have.”

Rev Regunamada says other issues include lack of communication, resources and other ways to send reports to the Methodist Church Head Office in Suva.