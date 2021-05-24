Home

News

Church mourns the loss of great leader

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 21, 2021 9:30 am
General Secretary late Reverend Iliesa Naivalu. [Supplied Image]

The Methodist Church is mourning the loss of General Secretary Reverend Iliesa Naivalu.

Rev. Naivalu passed away last Friday at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital after a short illness.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji Ones Raici Jisu Matua programme, Church President Rev.Ili Vunisuwai paid tribute to Rev.Naivalu saying he was a faithful servant during his term as General Secretary.

Rev. Naivalu was also Vice President of the Fiji Council of Churches.

He will be laid to rest in his island home in Waya, in the Yasawa Group.

 

