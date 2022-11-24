Church minister charged with theft

A 45-year-old church minister will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

He faces theft charges.

The accused has been charged with theft under Section 291 of the Crimes Act 2009.

It is alleged he stole more than $1.5 million between the months of May and June 2018.

The accused is alleged to have provided two foreign Visa Debit Card details to a bank, which enabled the transfer of seven fraudulent transactions amounting to more than $1.5 million to a law firm’s operating trust account.