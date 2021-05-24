Church members help build their $3.8M school

The Christian Mission Fellowship College has opened its triple-storey building that has its specialist classrooms.

School Manager, Emosi Toroca says the COVID-19 pandemic brought challenges but they managed to continue building their school.

He says the entire project has been made possible through the help of its church members.

“Despite the threats of COVID-19, the restrictions and lockdowns, the swabbing and vaccination and people losing their employment, the building stands today with the faith and the God we serve.”

Toroca says they are looking forward to a 100 percent pass rate with the completion of the specialist classrooms as students will be able to conduct practicals and utilize the specialist classrooms.

The entire project cost the school management board $3.8 million.

The special classrooms will include a food and nutrition lab, clothing and textiles room, science lab, library, agriculture room, technical drawing-room, carpentry and joinery workshop, and the welding and fabrication workshop.