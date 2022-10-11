Church focuses on addressing social issues

The Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma continues to support efforts towards tackling social issues concerning the welfare of Fijians.

Secretary for Communication, Reverend Wilfred Regunamada says this is part of the church’s calling.

“The church continues to do its work on every social issue that we face every day and that has been part of the church’s calling.”

Reverend Regunamada says they continue to address violence against women, girls, and children through their gender equality programme.

He says they have also launched a safeguarding policy, a guide to report grievances on issues such as harassment in the church.

The Church’s Secretary for Communication says they are also creating awareness on the use of drugs and alcohol, and the importance of education.

Its annual conference will continue throughout the week at Furnival Park in Toorak, Suva.