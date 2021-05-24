Home

Church dedicates Palm Sunday to the less fortunate

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 10, 2022 12:40 pm
The St Andrews Presbyterian Church in Suva has dedicated today’s Palm Sunday service to the less fortunate and vulnerable children.

This is particularly for children who are suffering in war-torn countries such as Ukraine and West Papua.

Church Elder, Wilisoni Qarasaumaki says it’s heartbreaking that innocent children face the consequences of wars, famine, hunger, poverty, and other social issues.

Article continues after advertisement

Qarasaumaki says they want children to be able to take up leadership space, knowing the virtue of love and care which the message of Palm Sunday is.

“We wanted to tell the children all over the world, those who cannot have the chance to celebrate the Palm Sunday as we do that we wanted to tell them in this flower is the expression of our love, care, and support for them. That we all love and remember them in whatever we going to share today.” 

Thousands of children across the country led services in churches this morning, commemorating the entry of Jesus Christ into the city of Jerusalem 2000 years ago.

Palm Sunday is also a lead-up to the crucifixion of Jesus on Good Friday.

 

