Church continues its stand on no jab no entry policy

Reverend Wilfred Regunamada.

Fiji’s largest denomination the Methodist Church of Fiji continues its stand on the no jab no entry policy.

Methodist Church of Fiji Secretary for Communications, Reverend Wilfred Regunamada says they are still not allowing non-vaccinated members to be part of any church service or gatherings.

He says this is to ensure other members of the church including children are safe from COVID-19.

”Currently, we have heard that there is an increase in the case of COVID-19 in our country, in terms of what is our approach towards that, we remain to advise our members that we adhere to the Ministry of Health and the government’s protocol which still remains and that is the House of Worship, the protocol for the vaccinated and the non-vaccinated.”

Rev Regunamada says they continue to get its cue from the Ministry of Health in ensuring that they comply with the requirements needed to keep all their churches

safe.

The Methodist Church has 53 Divisions around the country.