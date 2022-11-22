Christmas plans with my mother ruined: Sulia-Bruce

Family members of the late Vitorina Bruce are still in shock after receiving the tragic news of her brutal death yesterday morning.

Bruce was a victim of a violent stabbing on the sixth floor of a Perth Hotel in Australia late Sunday night.

FBC News spoke to Vitorina’s eldest daughter, Selemana Sulia-Bruce, who still couldn’t believe that her beloved mother is no more.

The distraught daughter says the last time they spoke over the phone was last Saturday at around 5 pm when the mother reminded her to take good care of her younger siblings and conveyed her best wishes to the youngest twins who are sitting for the exams this week.

“My younger siblings and I have been anticipating our mother’s arrival this Christmas, however, our year-end plans have been shattered only to greet her motionless body being transported back to our close-knit home in Wailekutu maybe sometime next week.”

Sulia-Bruce says all they can do now is recall the fond memories spent with her mother shown in photographs and uphold the morals and values she has instilled in her children.

Bruce went to Australia in May this year, after securing a contract to work in the hospitality sector under the Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme.

The 41-year-old is survived by her father, six children, three brothers, and a sister.

FBC News has also sent questions to the Ministry of Employment and they will revert once they gather more information.

A 42-year-old man has been charged over this stabbing incident and will appear in Perth Magistrates Court today.