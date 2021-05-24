Home

Christmas Draw of National ‘Win Together’ Sweepstakes will be done today

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 24, 2021 3:00 am

The Christmas Draw of the ‘Win Together’ Sweepstakes will be done today and the Fijian Government will be giving a total of $45,000 in prize money.

Ten Fijians above the age of 18, who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, will be awarded $3,500 each and 20 Fijians between the ages 12 and 17 who have received both doses of a vaccine will be awarded $500 each.

The Christmas Win Together Sweepstakes will be broadcast LIVE on the Fijian Government Facebook page on today.

